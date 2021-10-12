Morocco Elected in UN Committee against Torture

The Moroccan candidacy's success testifies to the confidence and credibility that the Kingdom enjoys within the international community and the importance of its role in the protection, respect, and promotion of human rights.

This is the 7th election of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations' human rights bodies in the last two years. The country is present in seven UN human rights treaty bodies, the ministry underlined.

The Kingdom of Morocco has long been committed to strengthening and promoting human rights, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, by initiating a long process aimed at updating its legal arsenal and creating national institutions working for the protection of human rights and the prevention of any form of torture or inhuman treatment.

The Kingdom of Morocco signed the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on January 18, 1986, and ratified it on June 21, 1993.

The Committee against Torture is the body that monitors the implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, adopted on 10 December 1984. It is composed of 10 independent experts "of high moral standing and recognized competence in the field of human rights".

Mr. Abderrazak Rouwane, who has the necessary experience and competence in the field of Human Rights, has a great knowledge of legal and universal systems in this field.

During his professional career, Mr. Rouwane held the position of Secretary-General of the Interministerial Delegation for Human Rights and was elected, on November 28, 2020, in Niamey, as Member of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).