More COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Ghana

Ghana’s robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to receive a boost with donations through the COVAX Facility.

World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana
World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana

The Ministry of Health has in the past few weeks, taken delivery of more than 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccines from the Governments of Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Norway with Germany contributing the largest single consignment of over 1.5 million doses.

The donations are in fulfillment of pledges made by the governments to contribute to COVAX.

The successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent vaccine rollout in Ghana, as has been hailed by many, is partly be attributed to such strong support from partners.“We are aware of the difference your logistic, technical and financial support has made in the management of the COVID-19 in Ghana”, Deputy Minister for Health Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini said when he received the 1.5 million doses from Germany.

In a brief statement to hand over the vaccines, the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, acknowledged the contribution his Government had made to Ghana’s fight against the pandemic. Mr Krull revealed that Germany’s bilateral support to Ghana stood at more than 25 million Euros.

The Ministry has taken delivery of an additional 1.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States Government. The shipment is the very first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to hit the shores of Ghana.

At a short presentation ceremony, the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan said vaccines were critical to defeating the pandemic. She was hopeful that the 2.5 million vaccine doses donated to date by the United States would help protect Ghanaians from serious illness while working together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that the latest shipments would accelerate the Ghana’s vaccination campaign and further push the country closer to reaching the global goal of fully vaccinating 10% of every country’s population.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana.

World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana
World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

