Mondia expands its African reach in a strategic partnership with MTN Nigeria

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Digital Officer, Srinivas Raos, MTN Nigeria, said “We are delighted to partner with Mondia to offer this exciting, convenient and innovative platform to our subscribers. The gaming industry across the world is experiencing a boom because of the benefits of games, which include aiding mental alertness amongst other benefits. AYCE access suits the premium-casual game market, and we’re happy to be at the forefront of that innovation alongside Mondia.cell”

Mondia.cell is the joint venture entity under which Mondia operates in Nigeria. The agreement with MTNN marks the continued expansion of Mondia’s offering across innovative subscription models and entertainment platforms, creating exciting digital experiences for new markets.

Dr Amadeo Rahmann, Mondia Group CEO, said “African markets, especially Nigeria with its large population and growth of digital streaming services, are primed for the democratisation of content, and Mondia is continuously demonstrating innovative ways of accelerating this trend. Nigeria is a fantastic local hub for content and entertainment, and Getmo Games opens up a valuable new market for us in the country. Mondia’s ability to create end-to-end solutions, including premium content and digital payments, bodes well for our ability to continue to lead the next wave of digitilisation in Africa.”

To access the Getmo Games portal, simply click here (https://bit.ly/33Vi9GD).

About Mondia: Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company, dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers. Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators across 60 countries. As a global leader, Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and has the expertise to leverage best-in-breed technologies to solve business challenges while enabling the ultimate end user experience.

In addition to creating personalised digital experiences through its content-agnostic platform, Mondia’s advertising agency is geared to drive and manage user acquisition throughout the full customer lifecycle journey. Continuously driven by innovation, Mondia Labs, Mondia’s innovation hub, is driving entry into new sectors like health and creating disruptive products such as Monsooq.

With offices in 19 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to digitalise the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships and extensive network and global coverage.

Mondia services are also available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell.

About MTN Nigeria: MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 76.5 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant, since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 250 million subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit www.MTNonline.com .

