M.Jerandi Calls on International Community to Continue Supporting Libya's Political Process

Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi called on the international community to continue to support the Libyan political process and help it on the road to stability.

In an address to the Security Council meeting on Thursday on the situation in Libya, Jerandi highlighted the challenges and complexity of the transitional period, stressing that the experience of the last ten years in Tunisia has shown that the inter-Libyan dialogue is the only solution to the crisis in this country.

He referred to President Kais Saied's continuous call for the mobilisation of Libyans around a national project that restores stability and security in Libya and prevents the region from further tensions and security threats.

M.Jerandi expressed Tunisia's satisfaction with the Libyans' commitment to respect the roadmap issued by the inter-Libyan dialogue held in Tunis in November 2020 and to hold the legislative and presidential elections within the set timeframe.

He insisted on the respect of the ceasefire agreement and UN resolutions regarding the disarmament, disbanding of militias and the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters, who, he noted, pose a threat to stability in Libya and the whole region.

M.Jerandi expressed confidence in the Libyans' ability to meet the challenges of the stage, affirming that Tunisia will always stand by the Libyans and support the transitional process in Libya and the efforts to build a strong and united state that will strengthen peace and stability in the region.

