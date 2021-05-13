MINUSMA strongly condemns the amputations of civilians in the Gao region and calls for the perpetrators to be brought to justice

These developments are reminiscent of the horrors that marked the 2012 crisis and should be a wake-up call to all those involved in the fight against impunity in Mali. "I strongly condemn these despicable acts. Such corporal punishment carried out by armed groups outside any legal framework is a serious violation of human rights, including the right of every human being to a fair trial by a regularly constituted court. These abuses are punishable under Malian law", said the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral in Mali (SRSG) and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane.