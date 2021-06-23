Ministry of Petroleum launches first oil licensing round

This bidding round is for a number of selected blocks, which will be facilitated and evaluated based on set criteria by the MoP.

The available blocks are shown on the map and range between 4,000 and 25,000km 2 , with most comprising between 15,000 and 20,000 km 2 .

Oil & Gas Exploration in South Sudan

Currently there are three consortiums operating producing blocks in South Sudan, with another four oil exploration companies having acquired production sharing contracts.

Producing Blocks:

Block 3 and 7 – DAR Petroleum Operating Company: China National Petroleum Corporation, Petronas, Nile Petroleum Corporation (8% equity)

Block 1, 2 & 4 – Greater Pioneer Operating Company: China National Petroleum Corporation, Petronas, Nile Petroleum Corporation (5% equity)

Block 5A – Sudd Petroleum Operating Company: Petronas, Nile Petroleum Corporation (8% equity)

Awarded Exploration Blocks:

Block B3 – Oranto Petroleum, Nile Petroleum Corporation (10% equity)

Block 5B - Ascom, Nile Petroleum Corporation (10% equity)

Block B2- Strategic Fuel Fund, Nile Petroleum Corporation (10% equity)

Free Blocks:

Blocks: A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6

Blocks: B1, B4

Blocks: C1, C2

Blocks: D1, D2

Blocks: E1, E2

First Licensing Round:

Blocks A2, A5, B1, B4, D2

Potential investors are now able to request all relevant information from the Ministry of Petroleum until August 23 rd 2021, by expressing their interest and providing contact details online at www.southsudanlicensinground.com

They can also contact directly: For information about data access and purchase: Pawel Ulatowski Director, ZDS southsudan@zebradata.com

For information about geoscience: Dr. Omar B. Abu-elbashar MD, Petro-Tec petrotec@hotmail.com petrotec@petrotec-int.com

Once the expression of interest process is concluded, the Ministry of Petroleum will host a virtual series of data presentations, followed by an international roadshow.

After years of instability and conflict, lasting peace is finally gaining a foothold in the country following the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGNU) in February 2020, and the follow-up agreement over governance of the country’s states. South Sudan is now firmly back on a positive developmental path and is expected to continue as one of Africa’s fastest-growing countries in the foreseeable future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South Sudan Ministry of Petroleum.

Media Contact : AZ Media PR Claudia Padayachy +27 84 884 4317 claudia@azmediacommunications.com

