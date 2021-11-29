RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Minister Thulas Nxesi submits International Labour Organization convention to deal with violence and harassment in workplace

Authors:

APO Importer

South Africa’s Employment and Labour Minister T.W Nxesi today officially handed over SA’s documents for registration and ratification with the International Labour Organization (ILO’s) convention dealing with violence and harassment in the workplace.

Department of Employment and Labour: Republic of South Africa
Department of Employment and Labour: Republic of South Africa

Minister Nxesi said the documents have been endorsed by the SA government and the instruments will now be submitted for ratification with the Director-General of the International Labour Office of the ILO. He said the submission of ratification documents has been in the making for the past two years.

Recommended articles

“The C190 – provides a solid policy base to fight discrimination and gender based violence. The department in partnership with social partners have now developed a draft code of good practice for comment,” said Minister Nxesi.

The Minister added that of significance to the ratification was the fact that this coincides with the 16 days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence and that violence and harassment are a human rights violation and abuse and this instrument (the convention) provides a clear guideline for course of action to deal with the ‘pandemic’.

According to ILO C190 is important - because violence and harassment in the world of work cannot be tolerated.

The Convention 190 (C190) provides for protection of workers and other persons in the world of work, including employees as defined. Once a member signs the C190, they commit taking appropriate measures to:

monitor and enforce national laws and regulations regarding violence and harassment in the world of work; convention shall be binding only upon those members of the International Labour Organization whose ratifications have been registered with the Director-General of the International Labour Office; ensure easy access to appropriate and effective remedies and safe, fair and effective reporting and dispute resolution mechanisms and procedures in cases of violence and harassment in the world of work.

A country signing C190 has an obligation to ensure enforcement and appropriate remedies.

By submitting the instruments South Africa joins Argentina, Ecuador, Italy, Fiji, Mauritius, Namibia, Somalia, and Uruguay – that have ratified the convention.

ILO’s SA-based Executive Director Joni Musabayana said the C190 was the first Convention which truly reflect the African continent’s input.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Employment and Labour: Republic of South Africa.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Rema's manager, Sean Okeke responds to DJ Neptune's statement, regarding the ongoing 'For You' drama

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

You should not do any of these while visiting the Oba's palace in Benin

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

Trending

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Libya: The Re-Emergence of a Hydrocarbon Giant

Energy Capital & Power