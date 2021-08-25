RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Minister Thoko Didiza appoints Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with Special Emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

The Minister Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms. Thoko Didiza, MP has appointed a Ministerial Task Team on Animal Biosecurity with special emphasis on Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The purpose of this task team is to find mechanisms and provide recommendations on a range of key decisions whereby a collaborative initiative between government and private sector through a public private partnership (PPP) can be established to tackle the country’s animal biosecurity issues.

The Task Team will also be responsible for issues which will include and not limited to realistic strategies with the intent to have an outcome that can be implemented by affected stakeholders. Focus on the complexity of the overall animal and public health system in a “One Health” approach, liaise with technical task teams of African Swine Fever (ASF), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Avian Influenza (AI). It will consider the roles of provincial government laboratories and private sector laboratories in disease monitoring, residue tests, meat hygiene with emphasis on all stakeholders’ consideration.

The following team of experts which is largely independent but with significant government and international experience are:

  • Prof. Johann Kirsten
  • Dr. Kgabi Mogajane
  • Dr Gideon Bruckner
  • Dr Shadrack Moephuli

