Minister Thoko Didiza announces second phase of implementation of Presidential Employment Stimulus Initiative for subsistence producers

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), is pleased to announce the opening on the application process of the second phase of the Presidential Employment Stimulus (2nd PESI) from today, 30 November, to 14 December 2021.

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Republic of South Africa

Selected subsistence producers are invited to submit their applications through the USSD Code *134*4536#, which will be active from today. In this second phase, we emphasise selected because all subsistence producers that applied during the 2020 Presidential Employment Stimulus as well as the recipients of the Solidarity Fund support need not to apply as they have been prioritised for this Second Phase support of PESI.

The PESI programme continues to address the current unemployment challenge and sustain self-employment for subsistence producers. At least not less than 50 000 subsistence producers are targeted for this Second Phase. This figure is over and above the currently 88 251 subsistence producers being targeted for support [consisting of 51 559 subsistence producers supported by the DALRRD under first phase of PESI and 36 692 subsistence producers who received Solidarity Fund support].

The implementation of the Second Phase of PESI coincides with the recruitment and employment of 5 000 Assistant Agricultural Practitioners (extension personnel) that will further facilitate successful implementation of the project. These will work closely with over 1 000 already appointed NARYSEC and Unemployed Youth that are working on First Phase of PESI.

Applicants are advised to use their cell phones and logon to the USSD code* 134*4536#, irrespective of the cell phone network. This is a free application process and application forms will be accessible from your cell phone once the USSD code has been entered. The principle of first come first serve per provinces will apply.

Qualifying Criteria

The following minimum qualifying criteria will apply: Applicants should be 18 years old or older; have a valid South African ID; must not be employed in the public service or by a State Owned Entity; currently actively involved in the agricultural production and must have not received DALRRD support in the current financial year.

Applicants should note that only ONE application per household will be permitted and processed. Specific targeted commodities that will be supported include: vegetables, grains (maize and soybean), sugarcane, cotton, poultry and livestock.

Target Audience

The support targets vulnerable individuals and groups, and aims to support 50% Women, 40% Youth and 6% people with disabilities. Child-headed households, farm dwellers, farmworkers and military veterans will also be prioritised for support through this initiative and are encouraged to apply. Group applicants should approach their local offices for registration in the survey 123, Extension personnel shall confirm farming activities of these group community applications.

Subsistence producers must note that the type and quantities of support provided will be limited to the commodity applied for, and the size of the current operation physically verified on site. The amount of support will range between R1 000.00 and R12 000.00. Consideration of group applicants under a village will have a farming-area-based funding, as these will be supported by business profiles. (NB: These allocations could be higher than the earmarked R12 000)

