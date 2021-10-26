Minister Radegonde receives the first Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Minister Radegonde and Ambassador Hamadziripi discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including education, tourism, and finance, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Minister Radegonde concluded the meeting on a positive note, saying: “Rest assured that Seychelles is keen to, not only pursue the existing relations that we have but look at how we can enhance and deepen the relationship.”

Ambassador Hamadziripi, who is based in Pretoria, South Africa, was accompanied by his Counsellor, Ms. Sibusisiwe Mutendi.

Ambassador Lalatiana Accouche, Ag. Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director General for Bilateral Affairs for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing Division for Tourism Department and Third Secretary, Ms. Nisha Serret were also present at the meeting.

