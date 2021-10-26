H.E. Mr. David Douglas Hamadziripi presented his credentials to the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, in a ceremony at State House today, Tuesday 26th October 2021. He is the first Zimbabwean Ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles.
Minister Radegonde receives the first Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe
Minister Sylvestre Radegonde met with H.E. Mr. David Douglas Hamadziripi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Seychelles, on October 25, 2021, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
Minister Radegonde and Ambassador Hamadziripi discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including education, tourism, and finance, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both nations.
Minister Radegonde concluded the meeting on a positive note, saying: “Rest assured that Seychelles is keen to, not only pursue the existing relations that we have but look at how we can enhance and deepen the relationship.”
Ambassador Hamadziripi, who is based in Pretoria, South Africa, was accompanied by his Counsellor, Ms. Sibusisiwe Mutendi.
Ambassador Lalatiana Accouche, Ag. Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director General for Bilateral Affairs for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing Division for Tourism Department and Third Secretary, Ms. Nisha Serret were also present at the meeting.
