RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of Credentials of Tanzanian Ambassador

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Qatar Mahadhi Juma Maalim.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the new Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him to provide all support to upgrade bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

What's the difference between having sex and making love?

Angry man chases Toyota V8 driver in Kumasi street with machete over sex with his wife (video)

Youth Corper says soldier bathe her with sand and water because of small chops

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

The UK will grant 10,500 visas to truck drivers, farmers as petrol scarcity bites harder

Groom left with broken spine after friends threw him in the air but failed to catch him (video)

BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Police officer has sex with suspect in custody, frees her in return & asks her to vanish

Trending

U.S. Embassy Launches Law Enforcement Partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho

U.S. Embassy in Lesotho

Africa Data Centres unveils its latest world-class data centre at their Midrand Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa

Africa Data Centres

Kenya: Survivors of Gender-Based Violence Lack Help

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Energy Capital & Power, Nigerian Gas Association to Promote Gas-Focused Agenda at USAEF 2021

Energy Capital &amp; Power