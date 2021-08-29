During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador of Algeria
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with HE Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the State of Qatar Dr. Mustafa Boutoura.
