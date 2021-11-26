Minister of Foreign Affairs condemns terrorist bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia

The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. It also reiterates the Kingdom’s firm position which rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the heinous terrorist bombing that targeted a United Nations patrol vehicle in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death of a number of people and the injury of others.
