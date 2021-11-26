RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Minister of Foreign Affairs condemns terrorist bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the heinous terrorist bombing that targeted a United Nations patrol vehicle in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death of a number of people and the injury of others.

The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the ones injured. It also reiterates the Kingdom’s firm position which rejects all forms of terrorism and violence.

