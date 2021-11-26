MFA Nasser Bourita Holds Talks with Sierra Leonean Counterpart

Mr. Bourita noted that the relations between Morocco and Sierra Leone have known in recent years a notable evolution and a new impetus thanks to the roadmap, recently established between the two countries, which foresees the holding of a High Joint Commission during the first quarter of 2022, in addition to a Business Forum, with the aim of boosting cooperation between the two countries.

He also affirmed that the opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Dakhla reflects the firm position and the constant support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and for the sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara. .

The Minister reiterated Morocco's support for the candidacy of the Republic of Sierra Leone to to join the executive body of the UN, in order to bring the voice of Africa and meet the challenges it faces in the fields of peace and security.

Mr. David J Francis praised the key role played by Morocco, in particular by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in promoting cooperation in the region, since the creation of the Mano River Union in 1973.

He welcomed the Kingdom's support for Sierra Leone's candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2024-2025, which attests to the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Regarding the opening, on August 30, 2021, of the Consulate General of Sierra Leone in Dakhla, Mr. David J Francis expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the work accomplished in this sense, affirming its contribution to the protection of the interests of Sierra Leone in the Moroccan Sahara.