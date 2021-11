Merck Foundation marks "World Diabetes Day 2021" together with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health by advancing Diabetes and Hypertension care in Africa and developing countries

“Merck Foundation constantly work towards building healthcare capacity in various countries for those who suffer from Diabetes and its associated ailments. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2021 is 'Access to Diabetes Care', which is very close to the Merck Foundation's goal as we understand the urgent need to increase access for diabetes diagnosis and treatment, in order to prevent complications and improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes, especially under these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each day, Merck Foundation strives transform patient care capacity in Africa and other developing countries.”

Merck Foundation provides One-Year Postgraduate Diploma and Two-year master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicines from UK University. Merck Foundation also enrolls doctors for a ‘Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes’ in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes care for African countries and Latin American countries.

So far, Merck Foundation has already enrolled more than 600 candidates for these courses from 42 African and Asian Countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, CAR, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinee Conakry, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, , Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“The trained doctors will be able to establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centres or Hospitals with the aim of preventing and managing the condition in their respective communities. This will significantly help diabetic people with ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications. It is important not to overlook the fact that they also fall into the Coronavirus high-risk group. This World Diabetes Day 2021 let’s take it on as a challenge and create awareness about diabetes and adapting the right lifestyle to prevent such situations”, added Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Dr. Beata Iyaloo Haulofu from Namibia, candidate enrolled for PG Diploma Diabetes says, “Merck Foundation Diabetes Blue Points Training Program" is very important to me. With this program I will gain the required expertise in this field, which will enable me to better manage diabetic patients, thus reducing the morbidity and mortality linked to this health threat, contributing to the worldwide problem of diabetes.

Dr Niyonsenga Simon Pierre from Rwanda, candidate undergoing MSc diabetes states, “I am grateful to Merck Foundation for the opportunity. This beneficial course will advance my clinical knowledge and aid me in providing my expertise to the people of my country, advocating for increased prevention, control and treatment”.

Watch video testimonial of the first Diabetologist in Kenya from Merck Foundation Alumni, Dr. Sam Mucheru: https://bit.ly/30h4dbg

Merck Foundation continues to build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries with the aim to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions. More than 1200 doctors from 44 countries have already benefitted from Merck Foundation scholarships in various critical and underserved fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, Urology, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics, Neuroimaging for research Biotechnology in ART and more.

