Member States of the Cubango-Okavango River Basin Commit to Working Together to Ensure Environmental Principles are Upheld

A Shared Vision for the CORB

The CORB is internationally renowned for its significantly high biological productivity and iconic biodiversity, making it one of the most important biodiversity conservation areas in the world. Hence, its status as a Wetland of International Importance (a Ramsar site) and a 1000th World Heritage site under the UNESCO Convention. In light of this the Commission re-affirmed its commitment to uphold a shared vision for the Basin which states that all efforts will be employed to achieve an “economically prosperous, socially just and environmentally healthy development of the Cubango-Okavango River Basin”.

Adherence to Environmental Impact Assessment Processes

The Member States reported that a key objective and commitment is to ensure that ongoing and proposed prospecting activities are done outside of the core and buffer zones of the delineated protected conservation areas as provided for in their respective environmental legislations, and ReconAfrica will need to comply as indicated in their project plans.

This is to be enforced through the respective ministries responsible for water and environment, and further to the member states will make an effort to ensure that their respective Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislations and approaches are harmonized and synchronized in order to ensure comparability of results. The Council agreed that an approved EIA report should precede any subsequent stages of the exploration work and if found at any stage that there is a significant threat to the integrity of the Basin and the local communities, the process should be duly suspended.

Notification, Consultation, and Negotiation on Planned Measures in the Basin

The process of Notification, Consultation, and Negotiation (bit.ly/36D3TDL) of riparian states regarding planned measures that could cause transboundary impacts is closely related to the obligation of prevention of ‘significant harm’. In light of the current explorative activities taking place, the prevention of ‘significant harm’ and ‘significant adverse effects’ to co-riparian states has become a key management aim between all three Member States. The basic principle requiring States not to permit the causing of significant harm to other riparian states is laid down in international conventions, in customary international law, in national legal regulations, and/or in cooperation agreements of countries sharing river basins. Thus, each Member State concerned should prepare and submit relevant information and notification to other Member States in the Basin as soon as possible in line with the forgoing legislations and guidelines. Further to this, the relevant Ministers should be involved and adequately briefed and advised on the status of these initiatives for them to make the necessary decisions as appropriate and guide the process.

Stakeholder Consultations

The Commission duly agreed that stakeholder consultation, involvement, and subsequent agreement should be pre-requisite for any further work in relation to oil and gas exploration in the Basin. All member states will ensure that this is fully implemented at all stages of the process through the relevant ministries. Stakeholder consultation is key in safeguarding the participation and involvement of communities and other affected parties within the Basin and should be documented and done transparently.

The Commission commits that it will ensure the gains that have been achieved by the Basin over the more than 25 years of the tripartite existence are not reversed by activities that may negatively affect the wellbeing of the Basin and its communities. As an advisory body to the three Member States, OKACOM not only commits to ensuring that comprehensive monitoring of the process is undertaken, but will act in convening the necessary meetings and platforms for discussion and information sharing from Member States.

