Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avusoglu with Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, 7 September 2021

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host for the first time in our country Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta of Rwanda, with whom he last met at the G-20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in June. In the framework of the visit, agreements were signed in the fields of sports, education, industry and protocol, to give a new impetus to our relations.

In the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the live broadcast of NTV.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we hoped that the clashes in Afghanistan would not cause a civil war, that there was economic distress and hunger in the country, that the Turkish Red Crescent provided aid to the region and that we were working with Qatar and the United States regarding the Kabul Airport.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we should not be hasty in recognizing the Taliban, that the world should not be in a hurry either, that everybody should act in a balanced way and that Turkey would act according to the conditions and developments.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that the EU should abandon the ‘refugees will not come because of COVID’ approach, that as this was a common problem, there should be a fair burden sharing and that ultimately, the March 18 Statement should be updated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also underlined that we did not have a problem with the United Arab Emirates, that there were no permanent friends and foes in international relations, that the situation could change accordingto interests and circumstances and that this could not be construed as acting without principles.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we were in Syria because of the threat of terrorism, that this was in accordance with international law and that we supported Syria's territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Media files