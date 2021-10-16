RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

MEDIA INVITE: Update on ongoing Future of Women's Football consultation process

Authors:

APO Importer

Following the latest series of meetings, involving players, coaches and other key stakeholders from across the women’s game, media are invited to a virtual briefing on Monday, 18 October at 17:00 CET , to receive an update on the ongoing consultation process, as well as some of the current findings so far.

FIFA
FIFA

Jill Ellis, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner as coach of the US Women’s National Team, is leading the Technical Advisory Group for women’s football and will provide a brief presentation, which will be followed by an opportunity for media to ask any questions.

Recommended articles

In line with decisions made at this year’s FIFA Congress, FIFA is currently hearing from – and will continue to listen over the coming months – to views and opinions from all key stakeholders, including fans, about how to improve the existing international match calendar for men’s, women’s and youth competitions.

The Technical Advisory Group for women’s football – which comprises of players, coaches and other key stakeholders from across football – is leading the process on the future of the women’s game and respective international match calendar.Further details will be provided prior to the media briefing.

Media activities

To register, please click HERE (https://bit.ly/3BOTgMe) and complete the online registration form.

Please note the deadline for media to submit your registration is 13:00 CET, Monday 18 October 2021 .

All registrations are subject to a review process by FIFA, and successful applicants will be notified by e-mail. Only approved media will be able to participate virtually in the question and answer session during the online meeting.

For further information, or to express your interest in asking a question beforehand, please contact FIFA Communications in advance on media@fifa.org .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

Tunisia Takes the lead in Africa Cup Three Day Tournament

Rugby Africa

New Ebola case in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO Regional Office for Africa

Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister of International Relations of South Africa

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) industrial diagnostic study validated by Rwandan stakeholders

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)