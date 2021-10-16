MEDIA INVITE: Update on ongoing Future of Women's Football consultation process

In line with decisions made at this year’s FIFA Congress, FIFA is currently hearing from – and will continue to listen over the coming months – to views and opinions from all key stakeholders, including fans, about how to improve the existing international match calendar for men’s, women’s and youth competitions.

The Technical Advisory Group for women’s football – which comprises of players, coaches and other key stakeholders from across football – is leading the process on the future of the women’s game and respective international match calendar.Further details will be provided prior to the media briefing.

Media activities

Please note the deadline for media to submit your registration is 13:00 CET, Monday 18 October 2021 .

All registrations are subject to a review process by FIFA, and successful applicants will be notified by e-mail. Only approved media will be able to participate virtually in the question and answer session during the online meeting.

For further information, or to express your interest in asking a question beforehand, please contact FIFA Communications in advance on media@fifa.org .

