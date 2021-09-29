Media Freedom Coalition Diplomatic Network in Cameroon

Botswana

The maiden meeting held in Yaounde on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 was an opportunity for coalition members in Cameroon to identify priorities and agree on possible joint actions to promote media freedom.

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr Christian Dennys-McClure said:

“The ability of journalists to report freely on matters of public interest is a crucial indicator of democracy. When media freedom is restricted, these vital functions break down, impacting on decision-making for leaders and citizens alike.”

“On World Day for Universal Access to Information, the Media Freedom Coalition in Cameroon is highlighting the importance of expanding access to information laws, and their implementation to build back strong institutions for sustainable development.”

The Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale said:

“It is critical in all countries to support the freedom and independence of journalists - whether they be working in print, audio-visual or increasingly through social media – to inform, enquire, report accurately and hold to account decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.”

“This is an essential strand in the complex fibre of democracy, and the 47 member countries of the Media Freedom Coalition – including those from Africa – have committed to work to these ends.”