EVENT: Please join us on at 08:30 EST/13:30UTC Friday, December 21 for an online video press briefing with the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, Jr. Assistant Secretary Nagy will discuss the Trump Administration’s new Africa strategy.

Broadcast-quality video and audio files will be made available for clipping in media reports at the conclusion of the briefing.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Tibor P. Nagy, Jr., Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs

Date : Friday, December 21, 2018

Time : 08:30 Washington DC | 13:30 UTC | 15:30 SAST | 16:30 EAT

Language : English; French, Portuguese, and Arabic interpretation available by phone

Ground rules : ON THE RECORD

URL: https://app2.sli.do/event/regl7emi or go to www.slido.com and enter the event code #NagyBriefing

Interpretation: Simultaneous French, Portuguese, and Arabic interpretation will be available via teleconference:

French From outside the U.S.: +1(612) 288-0337 From inside the U.S.:(800) 230-1074 Name of conference: “Nagy Briefing - French”

Portuguese From outside the U.S.: +1(612) 234-9960 From inside the U.S.:(800) 230-1059 Name of conference: “Nagy Briefing - Portuguese”

Arabic From outside the U.S.: +1(612) 332-0107 From inside the U.S.:(800) 230-1096 Name of conference: “Nagy Briefing - Arabic”

Please contact LiveAtState@state.gov if you require a dial-out to join the teleconference. Journalists will be able to ask questions in English, French, Portuguese, or Arabic in real time via Slido.com .

To receive links to transcripts and audio/video files after the briefing, please RSVP to LiveAtState@state.gov

LOGISTICS:

Participants should join the conference 10 minutes early.

Questions may be left in advance at https://app2.sli.do/event/regl7emi in English, French, Portuguese, or Arabic. Please note that advance questions may not appear immediately in the question queue due to moderation settings. Advance questions can also be submitted via e-mail to LiveAtState@State.gov .

Participants can “up-vote” one another’s questions on com to indicate interest in seeing a specific question answered.

If you experience technical difficulties, you may email LiveAtState@state.govto alert the moderator to any issues.

BIO:

Tibor P. Nagy, Jr. Assistant Secretary Bureau of African Affairs

Ambassador Nagy, a retired career Foreign Service Officer, spent 32 years in government service, including over 20 years in assignments across Africa. He served as the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia (1999-2002), United States Ambassador to Guinea (1996-1999) as well as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria (1993-1995), Cameroon (1990-1993), and Togo (1987-1990). Previous assignments include Zambia, the Seychelles, Ethiopia, and Washington, DC.

Ambassador Nagy has received numerous awards from the U.S. Department of State in recognition of his service, including commendations for helping prevent famine in Ethiopia; supporting the evacuation of Americans from Sierra Leone during a violent insurrection; supporting efforts to end the Ethiopian-Eritrean War; and managing the United States Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria during political and economic crises.

Following his retirement from the Foreign Service, Ambassador Nagy served as Vice Provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech University from 2003 - 2018. During that time he lectured nationally on Africa, foreign policy, international development, and U.S. diplomacy, in addition to serving as a regular op-ed contributor to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal newspaper on global events. He co-authored “Kiss Your Latte Goodbye: Managing Overseas Operations,” nonfiction winner of the 2014 Paris Book Festival.

Ambassador Nagy arrived in the United States in 1957 as a political refugee from Hungary; he received his B.A. from Texas Tech University and M.S.A. from George Washington University.

