Max Walscheid sprints to 10th on another crash-marred stage of Le Tour

Team Qhubeka NextHash were not unaffected as Nicholas Dlamini & Sean Bennett came into trouble with 69km to go, both riders would dust themselves off and carry on though. Victor Campenaerts narrowly missed two pile up's inside of 10km to go and then, unfortunately, Simon Clarke went down at high speed with 3km to go.

There was yet another crash in the final sprint for the line, which Max Walscheid managed to avoid as he secured our first top-10 result of the Tour, crossing the line 10th.

All of our riders safely completed the stage and will be looking ahead to Tuesday's fourth stage from Redon to Fougeres.

Max Walscheid- Rider Once again, I hope everyone who went down is okay, I didn't speak to Simon yet. In the first case, I am happy that I didn't go down and I am also proud of our teamwork.

I am happy to finish in the top 10, which is something we can really build on. I think we showed good legs and if we keep progressing, more will be possible, but for today, I think we did a great job as a team.

Nicholas Dlamini With 60km to go and not really at a crucial point but with the roads getting smaller, teams were starting to organise themselves and as we were trying to negotiate our way to the front on one of the corners we had a bit of a fall.

Sean lost his wheel in one of the corners and I was just behind him and with the rain I couldn't really avoid it and then I just had ride straight into him. We're both okay, just slight bruises and then in the final we tried getting back but with the roads being small it was almost impossible for both of us to get back to the boys in front as most of the teams in front blocked the road.

The team rode amazingly today and Max finished top-10; it's a good start and something we can build on and the commitment from everyone was there so that really shows the Ubuntu spirit.

Tomorrow is a similar stage so we'll hope to be up there again and target a better result.

