Mauritius: Health Minister Announces New Protocols for the COVID-19 Booster Dose Vaccination Campaign

In addition, high-risk patients including those undergoing dialysis treatments, have undertaken organ transplantation, those suffering from severe respiratory problems, cancers, Down syndrome, Suppressed Immune System, and pregnant women, are eligible to the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose, he said.

He pointed out that the booster dose will be administered in Vaccination centers in hospitals and will be made upon the presentation of a medical certificate from a Government Medical Practitioner.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal recalled that some 107 000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were received this week, and indicated that Mauritius will benefit from an additional reception of 203 000 doses shortly.

He added that any person aged between 18-59 years is eligible for the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Janssen Vaccine), for his booster dose.

Moreover, Minister Jagutpal announced that Government is rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination campaign for all those aged between 15–17 years.

The Health Minister also provided an overview of the COVID-19 related situation in Mauritius as follows:

Vaccination campaign

So far, 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated, which amounts to 855 527 persons.

72.7% of the population, representing 888 652 persons, have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 39 879 persons have been administered with a booster dose, among whom 29 166 received a jab of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Janssen Vaccine) and 7 964 were vaccinated with vaccine doses of Sinopharm, and 2749 with AstraZeneca.

COVID-19 Vaccination programme for teenage students

Some 31 831 teens have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 26 116 have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 tests

Since last Friday up to date, some 10 209 PCR tests have been carried out, among which 1 277 have come out positive. Among the detected positive cases, 22 are imported cases concerning travellers, who are all asymptomatic.

The current 1476 positive persons are admitted in treatment centres and undergoing self-isolation

The Health Minister also indicated that there were up to yesterday, some 49 COVID-19 positive patients who are admitted at the ENT hospital.

Nine patients have been put on ventilators, among whom six are fully vaccinated, one is not vaccinated, and the vaccination status of the remaining two has not been confirmed yet.

Twenty-eight patients are under oxygen support, among whom 16 have been vaccinated, 11 are not vaccinated, while the vaccination status of the remaining one has not been confirmed yet. Twelve patients are under medical observation.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out that concerning the situation in the five regional hospitals, there are 503 admitted patients who have tested positive to COVID-19 and are all in isolation wards. They are receiving medical treatment for both their respective ailment and COVID-19.

Rodrigues

As for the situation in Rodrigues, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal gave the following information:

60.5 % of the population, representing 26 176 persons, have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

59.5 % of the population, amounting to 25 847 persons, have received a second dose. There are currently two active cases of COVID-19, and these concern two travellers who are admitted in quarantine centres.

Death due to COVID-19

This week, some 85 deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded, among which, 20 cases concern persons aged below 60 years, and 65 aged above 60 years. In addition, 69 persons who passed away suffered from comorbidities while 16 did not. Thirty-six were vaccinated and 49 were not vaccinated.

Dr Kailesh Jagutpal expressed his condolences to all bereaved families and emphasised that the country is going through a difficult phase where the prevailing situation will span for some time before the spike in cases recedes.