Match schedule confirmed for World Rugby Sevens Repechage

With just three weeks to go, World Rugby today confirmed the match schedule for the competition which will feature 12 Women’s and 10 Men’s teams all vying to achieve the ultimate prize of securing the remaining two Women’s and one Men’s team places for Olympic Rugby Sevens in Tokyo, which will take place on 26-31 July.

The Uganda 7 s side will kick off their campaign against Jamaica (18:22 pm local time/7:22pm Uganda time) at Stade Louis II on Friday, 18 June, before facing HongKong (10.06am/11:00 am Uganda time) and France (18:23pm/7:23 pm Uganda time) in further Pool B games on Saturday.Uganda will conclude the Pool stages on Sunday, 20 June against Chile (1:39pm,2:39om Uganda time)

The tournament organizers have confirmed that 5,000 fans will watch the second and third days, subject to maintenance of the current Covid environment in Monaco.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “With Tokyo 2020 less than three months away, the rugby family is looking forward to what promises to be a special Sevens tournament that personifies the togetherness, camaraderie and optimism that characterizes these remarkable Olympic Games.

”The schedule for the tournament is out and our mission still stays the same. There’s been plenty of growth in the team and I have faith that they will do the country proud.”- Coach Tolbert Onyango

The Uganda 7s team continues its training campaign that ends on 11th June 2021 before they leave for Monaco on 12th June 2021.

World Rugby Sevens Repechage – Uganda Schedule:

Friday, 18 June:

Uganda v Jamaica (6:22pm local time, 7:22pm Uganda time).

Saturday, 19 June:

HongKong v Uganda (10:06am, 11:06 am Uganda time)

France v Uganda (6:23pm,7:23pm Uganda time)

Sunday, 20 June:

Chile v Uganda (1:39pm,2:39pm Uganda time)

