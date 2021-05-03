Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital (MRCC) opens doors in Lagos, bringing world-class cancer treatment to Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa

Founded by renowned physician Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and her financier husband, Bolaji Odunsi, MRCC combines the highest standard of care with the latest treatments and technology in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing. The clinically trained members of the founding team all qualified from medical colleges in Nigeria and completed postgraduate training specialized in oncology and haematology overseas. The exceptional team of highly skilled personnel include consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counsellors, and healthcare administrations, working together to treat and care for patients.

Supporting the planning, development, building and equipping of the oncology diagnostic and treatment facility at MRCC, GE Healthcare is providing the comprehensive suite of solutions such as the award-winning Senographe Pristina 3D, the first patient-assisted compression device in mammography; the advanced LOGIQ F8 ultrasound, the comprehensive radiation therapy solution Discovery RT; and the BRIVO XR575 X-Ray and OEC 785-C Arm, two easy-to-use systems that deliver superior image quality. All of MRCC’s relevant medical professionals have completed advanced training on the machines.

Commenting on the Facility, Dr. Modupe-Odunsi said: “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria.Patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home.Early detection is vital to the diagnosis and treatment of this disease.”

The Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist hospital has finalized partnerships with the leading healthcare insurance providers in Nigeria including BUPA, Allianz, AXA Mansard, AETNA, CIGNA and UnitedHealth Group.

Bolaji Odunsi, Co-Founder, commented: “We are delighted to see our vision of the MRCC finally come to life. Our mission was simple: bring together an exceptional team of Nigerian medical professionals with international training and experience to deliver the highest quality care to patients here in Nigeria. This expertise supported by new technology now makes world-class treatment here in Nigeria possible and affordable.”

Eyong Ebai, General Manager of GE Healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “We are proud to continue supporting the development of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. Our partnership with the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital is a true landmark as it underlines the role that the private sector can play in delivering world-class healthcare delivery in the country. These new solutions are designed to expand capacity and improve quality for diagnosis and treatment at MRCC and help meet the needs of community within the country and region.”

According to a study by the World Health Organization it is possible to prevent a third of cancer cases and treat many other cases with early diagnosis and treatment. The latest statistics reveal that cancer accounts for 18.2% of premature deaths attributable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and in 2018, of the 115,950 cancer cases reported, 70,327 patients did not survive.

GE Healthcare is a long-term partner in building Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, and continues to provide external expertise in hospital design, hospital planning and training. More than 5,800 GE Healthcare technologies are deployed in hospitals and clinics across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

About Dr Modupe Elebute MBBS MD FRCP FRCPath: Co-Founder and CEO, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital

Dr Elebute is a consultant haemato-oncologist. She qualified from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1986 following which she completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine and Haemato-Oncology at centres of excellence in London, including St Bartholomew’s Hospital, St George’s Hospital and The Royal Marsden. She received a prestigious fellowship from the Leukaemia Research Fund and gained a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from the University of London for her ground-breaking work. In the UK, Dr Elebute held Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer posts at St George’s Hospital, the National Blood Service and was Clinical Lead for a Specialist service funded by the UK Department of Health at King’s College Hospital. She also had a well-established private practice at the Spire and Lister Hospitals.

About Bolaji Odunsi: Co-Founder and Chairman, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital

Mr Odunsi is a Co-Founder and partner between 2002 and 2018 of Stirling Square Capital Partners, a leading midmarket European private equity firm. He is a Non-Executive Director of UAC Group of Nigeria PLC and Interswitch Limited. Mr Odunsi graduated in Civil Engineering from Kings College, University of London in 1984 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

About Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital: The hospital opened to provide world-class, “one-stop” services for the comprehensive treatment of cancer and other specialist conditions. At the purpose-built premises on Victoria Island, Lagos, the team offers the highest standards of care with the latest treatments and technology, in comfortable surroundings designed to promote healing. The hospital is named in honour of the Co-founders mother/mother-in-law, Mrs Marcelle Ruth Odunsi (1931-1998), previously Vice-Principal, Igbobi College, Lagos and Founding Principal, Government College, Agege. For more information please visit www.MarcelleRuth.com .

About GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison Ecosystem. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping to drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world. Follow us on Facebook (https://bit.ly/3tcUkEx),LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3eNkV5L),Twitter (https://bit.ly/3xFJYAl)and Insights (https://bit.ly/3uiq4cw), or visit our website www.GEHealthcare.com for more information.

Media files