Major National Oil Companies Active in the MSGBC Basin Confirm Participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Joseph Medou, E&P Director, Petrosen, NOC of Senegal; Yaya Barrow, Managing Director, Gambia National Petroleum Company; Tourad Abdebaghi, Director General, SMHPM, NOC of Mauritania; Famoro Camara, Director General, ONPA, NOC of Guinea-Conakry; Ag Mohamed, Director General, AUREP, NOC of Mali and Celedonio. P. Vieira Ceplavi, Director General, Petroguin, NOC of Guinea-Bissau will participate in a high-level MSGBC panel discussion titled ‘Creating Energy Opportunities Through Foresight, Vision, Inspiration and Innovation.”

Sandra Jeque, Energy Capital & Power´s International Conference Director for MSGBC, Oil, Gas & Power 2021 stated: “I believe that having the participation of all the General Directors of the top NOC´s in the MSGBC Basin as panellists and VIP speakers will be a particularly valuable addition to MSBGC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, given their unique perspective regarding the tremendous opportunity that the MSGBC Basin represents as one of the most exciting oil & gas plays to emerge in West Africa over the past decade.”

In response to sub-Saharan Africa´s growing demand for new oil & natural gas, and renewable energy projects, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed on the continent, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, natural gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files