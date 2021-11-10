VIPNET became MainOne’s 1st local ISP partner in Côte d'Ivoire. Following a successful year, a request was made to upgrade its capacity provisioning as a result of MainOne’s world-class connectivity services and VIPNET business growth/expansion.
MainOne supports VIPNET with increased capacity
MainOne (www.MainOne.net), West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider, has upgraded Ivorian ISP, VIPNET’s capacity from 155Mbps to 1Gbps. VIPNET is a telecommunications operator that provides connectivity services and technology integration solutions through the national broadband coverage. Over the years, VIPNET has positioned itself as one of the major internet providers in Côte d'Ivoire and they are known as the Third Internet Access Provider and First Alternative Operators in Côte d'Ivoire.
Speaking on the decision to upgrade, Ahmed Cherif, CEO, VIPNET said “Operational excellence is imperative for the growth of all companies. MainOne has ensured we achieve and maintain our commitment to providing the best connectivity and technology services to the Ivorian market which has enabled us to maintain our position as a major internet service provider in Côte d'Ivoire. We value the relationship with MainOne and trust that the upgrade will only lead to more successes and an enabled ICT ecosystem in the country”.
Expressing similar sentiments, Etienne Kouadio Doh, Country Manager, MainOne explained “MainOne is happy to support VIPNET in its efforts to meet its business objectives in Cote d’Ivoire. We remain strongly committed to providing innovative ICT infrastructure, solutions and services that drive the growth of businesses and we continue to push for the growth and development of the digital economy in the francophone region.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MainOne.
About MainOne: MainOne is a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecommunications services and network solutions across West Africa. Since its launch in 2010, MainOne has gained a reputation for providing services to major telecom operators, ISPs, government agencies, small and large businesses, and educational institutions in West Africa. MainOne also owns a data center subsidiary, MDXi, which builds and operates Tier III data centers across West Africa.
About VIPNET: VIPNET is a telecommunications operator operating in Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso, whose main activity is the provision of Internet Access and Services through the national broadband coverage but the company has also established itself in the provision of high added value telecommunication services. The use of advanced technologies and the quality of its equipment have enabled VIPNET to deploy a robust and reliable network and to offer its customers high-speed Internet access and cutting-edge telecommunications services. Thanks to the dynamism and responsiveness of its team and proximity to its customers, VIPNET has become one of the major Internet access providers in Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.
