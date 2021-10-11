Liquid Intelligent Technologies joins hands with Africa Legal in an ed-tech partnership to drive professional growth in Africa through Liquid Labs

According to Ben Roberts, the Group Chief Technology, and Innovation Officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, "New technologies are challenging the way Africans do things in their everyday lives. For instance, innovations like blockchain deliver smart contracts using digital tech platforms. The advancement of such innovation means that the fourth industrial revolution will create challenges and opportunities at the intersection of law and tech. We’ve partnered with Africa Legal on these courses to better equip lawyers through technology, and support technologists to engage with the law. Our aim is to empower and encourage professionals and students in both sectors and to help them leverage these opportunities."

The courses on offer are:

Leveraging off Legal Technology to Grow Your Firm - This course encourages students to conduct their business in a way that leverages the inherent benefits of legal technology

Change Management for Lawyers - This course provides the learner with critical change management perspectives relevant to any area of development within their business.

Fundamentals of Business Law for Entrepreneurs - This course is designed for emerging entrepreneurs. It provides the platform of legal knowledge required to begin to grow a business from initial start-up to becoming investment ready and will share some insight into what to look for when partnering with a law firm that will be a valuable ally in growing your business

Africa Legal’s Chief Executive, Scott Cowan, said he was delighted by the partnership which was in line with the platform’s vision of building networks, reinforcing pan-African relationships in the legal community, and building capacity.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey and we look forward to offering so much more to our Africa Legal community by way of news, job opportunities and education,” he said.

The courses have been formulated with the vision to augment digital transformation across the continent and provide the right know-how needed for budding entrepreneurs to successfully and efficiently operate in their businesses. These courses from Liquid Labs and Africa Legal will deliver practical knowledge and understanding that will focus on developing critical-thinking skills for students by presenting real-life scenarios, conflicts and solutions in order for them to master the lawyer-based thinking approach in life and their professional paths ahead.

The courses will launch on 4 November 2021; students can now pre-register at: https://bit.ly/3ltJ99N .

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units, including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres.

About Africa Legal: Africa Legal was launched in 2018 to make it easier for African legal professionals to enhance their careers, obtain professional news and access digital courses all in one place. Africa Legal is the first business division of the Africa Professional Services Group and aims to drive growth inpan-African professional markets, promote career development and create opportunities. For memberswe provide a simple and easy way to apply for a wider range of jobs, access training courses that utilise the latest digital learning technology and read to the latest news and insights.For corporate clientswe provide a platform to share content and news, profile their brand and up-skill their professional community. Our mission is to be the go-to resource of African professional careers; anytime, anywhere.

