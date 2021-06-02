Liquid Intelligent Technologies achieves 100,000 km of fibre, making them the largest independent network provider in Africa and other emerging markets

The organisation’s fibre infrastructure impacts more than 100 million people across 643 towns and cities on the continent. This extensive network will create new opportunities by making digital inclusion a reality for businesses and individuals across the continent and ultimately accelerating the ongoing digital transformation in Africa.

This well-earned achievement has not come without the extensive effort and drive that followed Liquid’s initial vision and growth plan, as noted by Nic Rudnick, Group Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies. “Over the years we have been successfully connecting countries through our high-speed connectivity and digital services. Our successful partnerships with customers ensured that today we are recognised as a technology company that has brought local businesses access to Cloud capabilities, world-class Cyber Security solutions in addition to our existing telecoms and connectivity capability”.

Accomplishing one achievement after the next, Liquid recently expanded its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing its world-class fibre network and digital services to a country that previously relied only on expensive mobile broadband. For the first time, 2.7 million people of Mbuji-Mayi in the DRC will have access to fibre connectivity, creating an environment that stimulates exciting new sector growth opportunities.

Knowing that connectivity is vital for Africa’s economic growth, the extended penetration will also enable small businesses, enterprises, and government entities to increase their competitiveness through the many digital solutions catering to their individual needs.

Rudnick said, “The internet offers unprecedented opportunities for economic growth in developing countries. By providing access to information, connecting people to businesses everywhere, and opening up new markets, the internet can act as an enabler of economic activity and an engine for information sharing. Economic development is not about choosing between access to the internet and basic necessities, they need to work together to allow societies to flourish”.

According to Deloitte, it is estimated that by extending internet penetration, another 640 million children may access the internet and the wealth of information it makes available while they study. With only a 20% internet penetration in Africa, the internet plays a pivotal role in extending access to educational resources and accelerating knowledge sharing among students and teachers. It improves the quality of offline education, resulting in better school performance with online learning resources. As a result of education improvement, young people are more employable, and improved literacy promotes social inclusion and benefits the economy.

