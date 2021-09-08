Liquid and Unitas Global create the largest network of interconnected data centres in Africa

“We believe that everyone has the right to be connected,” says David Eurin, Liquid Intelligent Technologies international wholesale CEO (Liquid Sea). “The partnership of Liquid Sea with Unitas Global creates an unrivalled, world-class network of interconnected data centres across Africa, and the increased capability brings invaluable benefits to our customers in Africa and any companies doing business on the continent.”

Unitas Global is transforming how the market architects, buys and operates data networks with its intelligent, software-defined network fabric, Unitas Reach™. Strategic interconnections with hundreds of other networks and fibre access providers extends the network access to the edge, including over 900 carrier-neutral data centres and 30 million enterprise locations in more than 133 countries.

“On-demand, ubiquitous reach from any edge to any cloud everywhere is our mission. This partnership brings Unitas Reach™ to Africa, connecting Africa data centres and businesses to cloud everywhere,” comments Patrick Shutt CEO of Unitas Global. “We are excited to add Liquid Technologies into Unitas Nexus™, our Expedia-like platform for telecom, pointing demand from multi-national enterprises to design, price and order connectivity solutions that leverage Liquid’s unique services.”

The strategic partnership is another step in Liquid’s evolution to Africa’s leading digital solutions provider, offering superior data centre, Cloud, Cyber Security and Managed IT services, as well as the largest independent fibre network in Africa.

For more information visit www.Liquid.Tech

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

For more information contact: Angela Chandy Email: Angela.chandy@liquid.tech

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. https://www.Liquid.Tech/

About Unitas Global: Unitas Global is a managed network service provider offering automated ubiquitous edge access to cloud, everywhere. The combination of its Unitas Nexus™ platform and global Unitas Reach™ network, provides the most agile multi-cloud network environments that are easy to design, procure, and fully managed. Analyzing price and performance requirements in real-time makes Unitas Nexus™ one of the most advanced go-to-market platforms for MSPs, hyperscale cloud providers, and data center operators worldwide. Unitas Reach™ access, IP, and SDN provide cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs. Learn more at unitasglobal.com or connect with Unitas at LinkedIn ( https://bit.ly/3zXHazl ), Twitter ( https://bit.ly/3kWR2Ty ), and its Blog ( https://bit.ly/3tpLwwU ).

Media files