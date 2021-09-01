Libya Energy Summit to Take Place in November, Organizer Holds Key Meeting With Prime Minister's Office

James Chester, Senior Director of ECP, and local partner Ahmed Al-Ghazali agreed with Dr. Zuhir on the importance of including technical meetings for the Libyan local oil and gas sector as an integral part of the program; and on the need for discussions to cover a wide range of topics including renewable energy, the energy transition, sustainability, job creation, infrastructure and diversification.

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit will be held on 22-23 November 2021, and represents the first major energy conference to be held in-person in Tripoli for a decade. H.E. Prime Minister Dbeibeh has pledged the support of his office and the Libyan government for this momentous event.

Energy Capital & Power and its partners in Libya and globally stand behind the Prime Minister, the Government of National Unity and all energy sector leaders as they work to bring greater prosperity to Libya through investment and capacity building. All Libyan and international companies and organizations are invited to attend, to sponsor the event and to participate in the program.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Companies interested in supporting the event can contact sales@energycapitalpower.com and for more information. Individuals and organizations that wish to join as speakers or panelists can contact speak@energycapitalpower.com and media partners can contact media@energycapitalpower.com .

Media files