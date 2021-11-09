Largest Gathering of Investors Convene at 8th Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, Momentum and Capital Behind an Africa Tech Revolution

AESIS 2021 was fueled by record-breaking deal-making and startup activity on the continent. The number of startups securing funding in Africa outpaces funding for startups globally. From 2015 through to 2020, the number of African tech startups receiving financial backing grew 46% annually — six times faster than the global average, and marks a new period of growth for Africa tech investing. See the research presentation (https://bit.ly/3qj50DK) keeping up in the VC game by Max Cuvellier from Africa: The Big Deal.

David S. Rose, renowned Entrepreneur and Angel Investor, explained in his keynote (https://bit.ly/3wsWXVU) , ‘The industry is being driven by a young and growing population that is tech-savvy and eager to start a business. Africa’s population is increasingly well connected and eager to consume digital solutions.’ These trends feed a growing interest in the continent and ensure continued investment and support for Africa's entrepreneurs.

The investment opportunity was unpacked by industry leaders like Lexi Novitske, Managing Partner at Acuity Venture Partners, Tidjane Deme, General Partner at Partech, Pardon Makumbe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CRE Venture Capital, and Aniko Szigetvari, Founding Partner at Atlantica Ventures (watch the panel) (https://bit.ly/3ERaJ7Q). The extensive program was complemented by a series of investor-only Masterclasses and DFI Speed Dating, a Learning Track made possible by the UK South Africa Tech Hub:

Preparing startup investments for Series A - by Khaled Ismail, HIMangel (see Masterclass) (https://bit.ly/3qmpPy1)Investing Successfully as an Angel - by Idris Ayodeji Bello, Afropreneur & Founding Partner at LoftyInc Capital Management (see Masterclass) (https://bit.ly/3bTmUV8)Preparing for Exit and IPO - by Ope (Reju) Sule, LSE AIM Team (see Masterclass) (https://bit.ly/3mVDNVA)Succeeding in VC as an Africa focused GP - Eghosa Omoigui, General Partner at EchoVC (see Masterclass) (https://bit.ly/3bW02Ez)

At the same time, #AESIS2021 showcased many unique initiatives working to unlock necessary capital for companies at the earliest stages of development, starting with the launch of Catalytic Africa, the African Startup Matching Fund, a co-creation of ABAN and AfriLabs with the support of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Digital Africa. Through Catalytic Africa, angel investors and angel networks registered with ABAN will be able to double or triple their investments into African startups registered with AfriLabs-vetted hubs (watch announcements) (https://bit.ly/3bTnwdo). Also, new funds were announced by LoftyInc and Cairo Angels (watch announcements) (https://bit.ly/3bTnwdo), fireside chats explored the future of investor syndicates like the Future Africa Collective (watch Fireside Chat) (https://bit.ly/3mYx2lI), and new plans and investing views were shared by some of the continent’s most prolific investors like Kepple Ventures, 500 Global, Launch Africa, Flat6Labs, (watch panel) (https://bit.ly/3bSlOZX) and the Naspers Foundry (watch fireside chat) (https://bit.ly/3mYx2lI).

Improving investor support and access to capital for women was also high on the agenda. Tokunboh Ismael, co-founder of Alithea Capital and Chair at African Venture Capital Association (AVCA) made clear in her keynote (https://bit.ly/3BUqr09), the industry would not realize its potential until it met the needs of the continent’s women, the greatest untapped asset for the future of Africa. Her call to action was mirrored by multiple initiatives including Dazzle Angels, Rising Tide Africa, and ShEquity sharing important updates and providing an updated roadmap on how the industry is working to address the issue (watch the panel) (https://bit.ly/3bSlOZX).

More than 80+ of Africa’s high-profile investors addressed the #AESIS2021 audience over the course of the three-day event. As organizers, we are extremely grateful to the UK South Africa Tech Hub that sponsored the Learning Track and series of Investor Masterclasses. We also thank GIZ as a general summit partner and helping to make AESIS2021 a free event. The program and meetups were also not possible without the partnership and support of the Work in Progress Program and Naspers, to whom we are sincerely thankful.

Mathew Marsden, coFounder at GetLion concluded, ‘The event brought together leading minds in African investing, and in summary, the future is bright. Investment appetite is growing, more funds and angel syndicates are emerging, a diverse array of ecosystems are booming and even more “exits” are anticipated. The message for investors… get in or get left behind!

Join the Investor Community to relive #AESIS2021, network with fellow investors, and discover the most investable companies as part of the Venture Showcase – Seed Cohort (https://bit.ly/3mYxKPU) and Series A (https://bit.ly/3H5YaYd) on www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com.

About VC4A: VC4A is an ecosystem builder that leverages its infrastructure, network and expertise for the programs that contribute to Africa’s startup movement. Since 2008, the organization designs, structures and implements successful entrepreneurship programs on the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of African startups and connecting local entrepreneurs to learning resources, mentors, investors and partner programs. Visit VC4A.com for more information.

About ABAN: ABAN is the Pan-African network organization for angel investors. Established in 2015 by a group of 6 pioneer angel networks in Africa, ABAN represents an emerging sector playing a vital role in the African early stage ecosystems’ future, providing valuable human and financial capital to African startups through a growing number of Angel investor groups, syndicates and networks across the continent. Visit abanangels.org for more information.

Contact ABAN Secretariat: secretariat@abanangels.orgsecretariat@abanangels.org

