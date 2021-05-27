A squad of 32 players was summoned for the first camp in Jinja last week from which two trial games were played. It is from this camp that players were evaluated for national team selection.
Lady Cranes XV Selection
Lady Cranes XV coach Leonard Lubambula has today announced the 30-woman squad for the second camp of the national team.
“The selected 30 players are going to drive us to the set goal for this year’s campaign. The team is a mixture of experienced and new players which gives a solid step into next year’s 2022 campaign that starts the rugby World Cup cycle.”- Coach Leonard Lubambula
Selected team:
Forwards
- Patricia Anek-Kitgum queens
- Peace Mirembe -Black Pearls
- Lyton Nakabugo -Thunderbirds
- Faith Namugga -Avengers
- Doreen Sijali-Avengers
- Salamusida -Black Pearls
- Yvonne Najjuma-Thunderbirds
- Adongpiny mercy -Kitgum
- Winnie Atyang-Thunderbirds 3days
- Lydia Namabiro-B Pearls
- Teddy Iwutung-Thunderbirds
- Zauma Nashuha-Mbale
- Maimuna Nasozzi – Avengers
- Peace Lekuru-Avengers
- Charity Atimango- Thunderbirds
- Sarah Kirabo – Avengers
- Ayot Mary Gloria- Black Pearls
- Angel Zziwa – Avengers
Backs
- Masitula Nambozo-Mbale
- Racheal Mufuwa -Black Pearl
- Rita Naddunga
- Julie Nandawula-Avengers
- Asha Nakityo-Thunderbirds
- Kwagala Diana-Black Pearls friday
- Winnie Nabulo-Thunderbirds
- Christine Akello-Avengers
- Grace Auma – Black Pearls
- Samiya Ayikoru – Thunderbirds
- Nakuya Agnes – Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Mudoola T – BP
Management
- Coach Leo Lubambula
- Coach Ben Kigongo
- Dr. Nelson Mayeku
- TM Racheal B.Kakaire
