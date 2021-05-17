Kyrgyz Republic's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Sector to Benefit from International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation's (ITFC) US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility

The partnership, signed by Mr. Abdihamid Aweis Abu, ITFC’s General Manager, Trade Finance and Mr. Dastan Kurmanbaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of CBK falls under the three-year, US $150 million Framework Agreement, signed between ITFC and the Kyrgyz Government in 2019 and will make way for further cooperation between the two parties to drive private sector development in the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdihamid said: “Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan has become a trusted partner in ITFC’s quest to drive private sector development in member countries. The SMEs sector in the Kyrgyz Republic is still underdeveloped and faces a number of challenges including access to long-term financing. This latest financing agreement with CBK aims to bridge the financing gap to increase the competitiveness of SMEs, particularly now as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic, and enhance their integration into regional and global value chains through trade.”

The Kyrgyz Republic became an ITFC member country in 2019 and has since received trade finance and development support to grow its economy across key sectors including agriculture, private sector, and SMEs. The country is also key to ITFC’s objective to expand the reach of Islamic financing in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Media Contact: Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)