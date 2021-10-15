Kuda, the challenger bank for Africans, delivers free debit cards without maintenance fees across Nigeria to promote cashless payments

As Kuda continues to grow significantly, switching from a third-party card provider to the independent production of physical and virtual Visa-branded cards powered by Network International will give the bank more control over the quality of card services it offers while also facilitating its mission to make banking accessible, affordable and rewarding for Africans.

Kuda Technologies CEO Babs Ogundeyi said , “Producing our own cards is a big step in the right direction for Kuda and we believe that collaborating with Network International, a payments partner with an excellent reputation and strong technical expertise, is the best move to make this happen for us in record time.”

Network International has been at the forefront of driving digital payments in Africa, providing advanced, scalable and cost-effective digital infrastructure and robust security protocols to prominent banks across the region.

Chinwe Uzoho, Regional Director, West & Central Africa at Network International said, “We are proud to extend our technical expertise to an exciting challenger bank like Kuda and collaborate to promote our common goal of increasing the adoption of digital payments in Africa. Network International’s rich experience in payments and knowledge of the African market will support Kuda as it continues to provide a superior digital banking experience on the continent and in the diaspora.”

About Kuda: Kuda is a digital-led bank making banking accessible, affordable, and rewarding for all Africans on the planet. It has more than 1 million customers in its launch country, Nigeria, where it provides free banking services through its apps for smartphones and the web.

Learn more about Kuda at www.Kuda.com .

About Network International: Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

