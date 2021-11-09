Koncept is Proud to be a Five-Star PR & Marketing Agency in Africa

For a number of years now, Koncept has been specializing in digital integrated advertising, so we can focus on your growth to support your businesses.

We are an Award-Winning and leading Integrated Advertising, Marketing & PR/Communications Agency that specializes in devising creative and innovative communication marketing strategies for corporate clients, institutions, individuals, and the like.

Koncept have been working with a number of international and local companies in their PR/Marketing, advertising as well as digital campaigns.

The companies that we have been working with including CRDB Bank, Serengeti Breweries Limited (Part of Diageo), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Vodacom, Azania Bank, Oxfam Tanzania, Barclays Africa (ABSA), Tigo, African monitor and Fastjet.

Other companies are Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and World Bank Tanzania, just to mention a few.

Furthermore, KONCEPT owns 5 Online media platforms (BLOGS, ONLINE TV) with over 12 M reach and over 70 m Impression per month across Tanzania and sub Saharan Africa.

Also, we would like to introduce UBAONI AD as the Premium product of KONCEPT. Ubaoni Ad is a Tanzanian leading Digital Advertising Network that caters to both publishers and advertisers.

We also offer display, mobile, video, and high-impact ad units. We have 35 top local websites and blogs in Tanzania which over 10m impressions per day.

On other side of the coin, Koncept leverages exclusive networks with all newspapers publishers in Tanzania, media houses, a government website, Job sites, and Top local websites/Blogs to deliver value to advertisers according to their target customers in real-time. kindly check our website www.ubaoni.net

On third party partner for monitoring impressions and clicks we have onboard KONCEPT METRICS to monitor and report our performance of the network and through their platform also they can do the following

We also have ability to monitor for an unlimited number of keywords (i.e. clients, competitors, projects/campaigns/events/products, industry & research news, etc.) in 300,000+ online editorial & 300 million+ social media platforms - including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Blogs, Etc.

We are getting daily and/or real-time media alerts via email and mobile App.

Our company has the ability to do a 12-month of online retrospective monitoring as well as making a dashboard reporting whereby we can have the ability to generate media reports on an ad-hoc basis from the online KONCEPT interface - all customizable and shareable.

As we are specializing in advertising, marketing, PR, and communications, Koncept has the ability to devise, execute, and analyze the success of innovative marketing strategies for clients of all shapes and sizes.

Our revolutionary approach will keep your new business pipeline filled to the brim. We never back down from a challenge and are always looking for new ways to improve and refine our services.

In recognition of our contributions and success in the marketing and advertising space, we’ve been named a top B2B service provider by Clutch, a market research firm. They engage in a ratings and reviews methodology that provides businesses with (https://bit.ly/3oirRwK) a unique insight into which vendors are leading in a given service sector.

We recently received a five-star review on our Clutch profile from one of our nonprofit clients. They needed to leverage our unique public relations services to make sure their press conferences and media coverage were being scheduled within the proper timelines. They appreciated our hard work in spreading their message across the country and how we maintained an efficient workflow. They were especially impressed by our strong sense of teamwork. Please take a look at their review below:

We truly appreciate any and all feedback from our clients. It helps us improve our services and make sure the experience is optimal end to end. That’s why we love receiving Clutch reviews. They allow our clients to gauge our impact along the lines of quality of service, attention to project timelines, as well as overall cost-effectiveness.

Aside from Clutch, we’ve also received acclaim from its two sister sites, The Manifest and Visual Objects. The Manifest, a business news (https://bit.ly/3D1yYQ3) and how-to site, lists us as a top marketing experiential marketing agency. Visual Objects, a platform to connect with businesses (https://bit.ly/3F27RVx) through their portfolio items, names us a top ad agency on their directory of industry leaders as well.

