Kenya - Covid-19 vaccination: Campaign targeting public transport operators launched

The CS said all sectors must pull together towards ensuring the health ministry realizes its target of achieving herd immunity among the population that will in turn allow for the full re-opening of the country’s economy.

“We can only do so if positivity rate comes down and if we have more vaccinations. We are keen on reaching 5 million doses before Mashujaa Day. When you have been vaccinated, you are a shujaa”, the CS said.

This even as he expressed concern over the low uptake of vaccines in parts of the country despite the presence of sufficient doses. “We have enough vaccines in the country and continue to receive more. I wish to encourage County Governments to also launch initiatives such as this to mobilise more people to get vaccinated,” implored the health CS.

Speaking at the same event, transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said his ministry remains ready to work with that of health to sustain the ongoing vaccination drive that targets to have the entire adult population vaccinated against Covid-19 disease. Macharia said his Ministry is keen on introducing cashless PSV services to reduce the levels of contact.

Federation of public transport sector chairperson Edwin Mukabana said the public transport sector should ensure continued adherence to covid-19 protocols if the successes recorded in recent months are to be sustained.

While appearing before the senate committee on health on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe credited intervention measures, which included a coordinated response from the entire government, for ensuring that the spread of the disease did not overwhelm the country’s capacity to respond.