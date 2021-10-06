Kariya Energy to Drive Africa Energy Transition Dialogue, Asset Acquisition Strategy at African Energy Week in Cape Town

"Lean and fit-for-purpose operations, leveraging advancement in digital technologies provide the opportunity to efficiently and more economically produce assets. We will incorporate digital technologies into our operations that will minimize the amount of energy required for production,"stated Nji.

Meanwhile, with a key focus on natural gas monetization and production, Kariya Energy is committed to making small-scale Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) projects across the continent profitable. The company’s innovation and expertise makes it an ideal partner for oil and gas companies looking to turn around small-scale LNG and expand off-grid power generation. With a focus on increasing import and export solutions, enhancing gas distribution services, and addressing energy poverty in Africa, Kariya Energy has placed the continent and its resources at the center of its business strategy.

“Kariya Energy’s innovation and commitment to Africa will be key in expanding the oil and gas sector while driving the continent’s energy transition. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, the company will introduce how asset acquisition, digital solutions, and partnerships will be key components in maximizing resources, increasing production, and addressing energy poverty. African oil and gas companies stand to learn a great deal from Kariya, and AEW 2021 will be the place for deal making and engagement,” stated Sergio Pugliese, President for Angola, the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Committed to net zero ambitions by 2050, at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Kariya Energy will promote its technology driven, efficient operations, and clean energy mandate, emphasizing how partnerships with governments and key stakeholders will help drive Africa’s energy growth and transition. The company will emphasize natural gas opportunities, asset acquisition, and continental partnerships, promoting the value of technology in expanding production, creating jobs and addressing energy poverty in Africa.

‘’We look forward to our participation at AEW 2021 to lead and promote the importance for Africa’s need to increase its energy portfolio with natural gas and its key benefits especially economic growth and combating energy poverty by 2030,’’ concluded Nji.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

