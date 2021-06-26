Jubaland Police Officers receive human rights and child protection training

As part of its mandate, AMISOM Police trains and mentors Somali police officers, and helps to strengthen specialized police units to fight violence against women and children.

AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer for Jubaland State, Stephen Yeje, said the training was designed to improve the skills-set of Jubaland State Police officers in investigating gender-based and sexual violence crimes, supporting victims, their families and other complainants. The officers were also engaged on the importance of creating awareness among community members, as one way of reducing such crimes.

Among the facilitators was the AMISOM Police Gender Coordinator, Ireen Shaunduba, who emphasized on importance of getting justice for victims of sexual abuse, gender-based violence and human rights abuses.

Jubaland Police Commissioner, Col. Sadiq Mohamud Dhogor, said sexual gender-based violence and child abuse were sensitive matters that required specialized investigative skills in order to ensure justice was done, especially for the victims and survivors.

The protection of civilians, including women and girls, is integral to AMISOM’s intervention in Somalia. AMISOM continues to work with the Federal Government and Federal Member States on clear commitments to protect children and women in its areas of responsibility.