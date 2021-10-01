The 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers.
Journalist?: Be a moderator at the EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Volunteer
EurAfrican Forum 2021 ( www.EurAfricanForum.org ) will take place over three days: the 20th, 21st and 22nd of October 2021.
EurAfrican Forum 2021 is currently looking for talented moderators (volunteer)to join that initiative.
Location: Remote (you will need to have good internet connection anda good webcam)
Employment type: Volunteer ( This is an unpaid opportunity )
Applications are due October 8.
Apply now: https://APO-opa.com/eurafrica2021/
More information about the EurAfrican Forum 2021: https://bit.ly/3zUpW4Z
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EurAfrican Forum.
