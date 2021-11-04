RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Japan Supports Rural Zimbabweans Affected by Seasonal Shocks

Authors:

APO Importer

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Japan are pleased to announce the finalisation of a resilience building programme in the district of Mount Darwin.

World Food Programme (WFP)
World Food Programme (WFP)

The USD 1.25 million contribution provided by Japan in March 2021, has empowered up to 2,200 vulnerable households (approximately 11,000 individuals) in Mount Darwin and Matobo districts to enhance their food and nutrition security and find community solutions to seasonal shocks.

Recommended articles

At a community ceremony held today in Kanyoka (ward 11), Mount Darwin, WFP and partners officially handed over completed assets to the community. The event attracted high-level participation from the Minister of Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland Central Province, the Hon. Monicah Mavhunga; the Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, H.E Mr Satoshi Tanaka; WFP Deputy Country Director Ms Christine Mendes; and World Vision, Operations Manager Mr Amon Matsongoni.

“Food Security is one of the main priorities of National Development Strategy One, and the contribution from the Government of Japan through WFP will assist in reaching this goal and making sure no one is left behind,” said Hon. Mavhunga. “The Government of Zimbabwe appreciated such partnerships since they seek to achieve the objectives of the strategy.”

Through WFP’s Food Assistance for Assets Programme (FFA), members of the Kanyoka community have successfully built and rehabilitated several collective assets, including a community garden, feeder roads, keyhole gardens, solar water pumps, fencing, and fuel-efficient stoves. They have also received training in topics such as environmental management and improved harvest practices, thereby strengthening their skills and capacities for the future.

FFA not only provides immediate access to food through the provision of food assistance for the most vulnerable, but also sustainably addresses rural communities’ long-term food security by enhancing their resilience to meet their own food needs.

In addressing the Kanyoka community, H.E. Mr. Satoshi Tanaka, said that “climate change is serious and unfortunately is here to stay, as shown by the successive drought years you have experienced in the last decade. That’s why it is essential for communities like yours to become even more resilient. The new assets you have created will help you do this.”

WFP Deputy Country Director, Christine Mendes said WFP is working closely with partners to address vulnerabilities among rural communities.

“Japan has generously contributed USD 5.8 million to the FFA programme since 2017,” she said. “Together, we have been able to reach up to 12,800 households, approximately 64,000 people across the six districts of Chiredzi, Hwange, Mudzi, Rushinga, Matobo and Mount Darwin. This has helped to address both short and longer-term food insecurity among people impacted by consecutive years of drought and shocks like COVID-19.”

FFA interventions are being implemented in districts that are regarded as chronically food insecure. After several years of participating in the programme, communities such as Kanyoka are more equipped with the tools and skills they need to be self-sustainable. The programme, however, remains underfunded despite the positive impacts.

Since 2012, WFP and partners have supported communities to develop up to 2,000 community-based assets across thirty districts in Zimbabwe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know that your girl wants sex

How to know that your girl wants sex

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Sex Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

Rescue operation on collapsed Ikoyi building enters Day 3, Sanwo-Olu encourages workers

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar consoles 'stroke stricken' Kennedy Agyapong

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber