J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Additionally, Pham is a strong advocate for the role of African resources in the global energy sector. With significant renewable and mining resources ready for exploitation and export in Africa, Pham believes that the continent has a strategic role to play in driving the global energy transition. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, holds roughly half of the total global reserves of cobalt – a key component in rechargeable batteries. By promoting African renewables and minerals as a key driver of the global energy transition, and emphasizing the value of African exports, Pham remains committed to not only promoting the U.S. role in Africa, but Africa’s role globally. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Pham will drive a strong narrative of what African resources mean for the world, promoting the fact that the continent will play a leading role in the energy transition.

“AEW 2021 welcomes all international stakeholders to come and engage with African partners. J. Peter Pham will be instrumental in not only facilitating the critical partnerships that will drive Africa’s energy success, but driving investment in African developments by emphasizing the continent’s role in the energy transition. By introducing U.S. policies, solutions, and stakeholders to African markets, emphasizing integration and regional collaboration, Pham will help position Africa as a united and formidable force on the global energy stage. Africa will play a leading role in the energy transition and both Pham and AEW 2021 are committed to emphasizing this,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Meanwhile, by participating at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Pham will directly engage with African stakeholders, governments, and private sector executives, offering key insights into how the continent can drive regional collaboration and development. Pham’s extensive experience in both international relations and Africa positions him as an expert in regional affairs, and by driving a strong narrative on the value of cross-border integration as a key driver in economic growth, Pham will contribute to the regional narrative, emphasizing unity and market-driven policies.

Pham is a strong advocate for U.S.-Africa partnerships and will promote American strategic interests in Africa at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. Pham has had years of experience in African affairs, ranging from political and economic to social, and recognizes the value of U.S. cooperation with African states. AEW 2021’s strong networking focus – in which an emphasis has been placed on engagement, deal-making and transactions among all stakeholders and delegates - positions the conference as the premier platform for U.S.-Africa dialogue. With many African countries seeking international partners to help expand their energy sectors and initiate sustainable economic growth, Pham’s participation at AEW 2021 will enable the discussions to start, as he will introduce potential partners, invite further collaboration, and facilitate long-term bilateral agreements between the U.S. and Africa.

