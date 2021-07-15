It takes a whole village: the need of a multiple approach to assist survivors of sexual violence

None left unscathed

A vast majority of women who fell victim to rape are rejected by their husbands and their families. In Kananga, Kasai province, the mental health supervisor at MSF's clinic Corneille Kangangila explains the magnitude of the problem across the DRC. “Often, the patient does not suffer from any pathology but claims to feel 'pain everywhere'. For us, this is an entry point for starting psychological care,” he says. Just outside Kananga’s Provincial Hospital, MSF runs a specialized clinic where survivors of sexual violence receive free healthcare, including psychological care. “Sexual violence does not only have medical consequences. It is an invisible pain. What touches me deeply is the level of violence our patients goes through. The extent of the trauma caused not only by the rape itself but also by the rejection of the victim," tells Kangangila.

“The first place to go after a rape must be the hospital, to receive the necessary medical care as quickly as possible, as well as to have access to mental health support”, says Marlène Minbie, a doctor of the Health Ministry who works at the MSF clinic in Kananga. “I remind everyone around me including the police that the important thing is, first of all, to tell the survivor to seek medical care. Many seek socio-legal support first, which is understandable: they try to find a way to protect themselves”, she adds.

Léonie*knows this situation well. She was raped by armed men in front of her husband and six children. “I am no longer the same person. When I got home, my husband rejected me and kicked us out of the house, the children, and me. I have been living with relatives for three months.” Today, she sells everything she can along the road to put food on the table for herself and her children. Many women who have experienced the same type of violence do not even find a place of shelter and depend on the support of specific programs for survivors. However, without funding to keep these programs active, that support often never arrives.

In 2020, MSF medical and mental health staff assisted 10,810 survivors of sexual violence in 22 projects run by the organization in the DRC. Among those assisted, 98% were women and 62% sought help within the first 72 hours, with notable differences between regions. In view of its scale and its consequences, sexual violence must be considered a major emergency by the Congolese authorities, donors, and all humanitarian organizations present in the country. While MSF teams provide as much medical including psychological care to the victims as they can, the phenomenon calls for a much stronger response in terms of health, protection, and the law. The current lack of support means that the survivors are "sentenced twice", and MSF, therefore, pleads that national and international efforts be rapidly scaled up in order to meet the urgent and long-term needs of all the victims.

