Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and Sanoat Qurilish Bank (SQB) Sign a Collaboration MoU to Develop and Strengthen the Private Sector in Uzbekistan

Under the MoU both parties will co-operate in exploring the possibility of supporting the companies under SQB portfolio through providing lines of financing, as well as advisory services for capital markets operations.

Mr. Sejiny said: “Uzbekistan is a key strategic member country for ICD and we hope, via this partnership, we will increase our presence in Uzbekistan. This MoU will greatly enhance the development of capital markets in Uzbekistan and facilitate economic development resulting in a robust private sector. As such, this partnership perfectly suits the long-term goals of the ICD, and we are happy to be working with SQB toward the achievement of this worthy cause."

Mr. Annaklichev commented: “The Memorandum of Understanding we sign today is the logical continuation of our long-lasting relationship. The expansion of our collaboration with ICD will allow us to explore the prospect of financing current and future projects of the portfolio companies and thus contribute to economic growth and sustainable development of the country.”

Additionally, both parties recognized the growth potential and investment opportunities in ICD member countries and communicated their intention to cooperate and work closely together in raising awareness of SQB portfolio companies and how they could benefit from the different ICD products and programs and other investment opportunities or transactions of mutual interest to both parties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

About Sanoat Qurilish Bank (SQB): SQB is one of the largest financial institutions in the Republic of Uzbekistan, which is actively involved in structural transformations of the economy, in the implementation of large investment projects for the modernization, technical and technological re-equipment of the basic sectors of the economy, as well as financing projects in the corporate and retail segments and small and medium-sized businesses.

SQB portfolio companies includes state owned enterprises in energy and natural resources, transport and logistics, public utilities and finance sectors.

For more information, please follow the link: www.SQB.uz .

About Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD): The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and is member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICD was established in November 1999 to support the economic development of its member countries through the provision of finance for private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to the governments and private companies, and encouraging cross border investments. ICD is Rated A2’ by Moody’s, ‘A-’ by S&P and, A+ by Fitch. ICD establishes and strengthens cooperation and partnership relationships with an aim to establish joint or collective financing. ICD also applies financial technology (Fintech) to make financing more efficient and comprehensive. For more information, visit: www.ICD-ps.org .

