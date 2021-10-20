IsDB Institute Wins Again 'Best Islamic Research Firm' Award

“The field of Islamic finance research is both complex and crucial, and it plays an integral role in moving the industry forward and assisting with the innovation of new products and services while adhering to the true purposes and principles of the Shariah,” IFN said in a statement on the 2021 award, adding that the Institute won a close vote involving some of the best institutions in the field.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute and Chief Economist of IsDB Group, said: “We are glad to have been recognized once again by the industry as the best among other excellent institutions. This award is an encouragement for us to remain focused on pioneering innovative knowledge solutions based on Islamic finance principles to enable sustainable development.”

Winners of the annual IFN Service Providers Poll, now in its 16th year, are voted by the global Islamic financial industry and IFN readers to recognize the best and leading players in the industry and their contributions.

