IsDB Institute Wins Again 'Best Islamic Research Firm' Award

For the second consecutive year, the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://irti.org/) has won the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ award, having secured the highest score in the IFN Service Providers Poll.

Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group)

The award recognizes the Institute’s innovative approach for creating knowledge solutions to achieve sustainable development. The Institute won the same award in 2020 based on its demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The field of Islamic finance research is both complex and crucial, and it plays an integral role in moving the industry forward and assisting with the innovation of new products and services while adhering to the true purposes and principles of the Shariah,” IFN said in a statement on the 2021 award, adding that the Institute won a close vote involving some of the best institutions in the field.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute and Chief Economist of IsDB Group, said: “We are glad to have been recognized once again by the industry as the best among other excellent institutions. This award is an encouragement for us to remain focused on pioneering innovative knowledge solutions based on Islamic finance principles to enable sustainable development.”

Winners of the annual IFN Service Providers Poll, now in its 16th year, are voted by the global Islamic financial industry and IFN readers to recognize the best and leading players in the industry and their contributions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group).

About the IsDB Institute (IsDBI): The IsDB Institute (IsDBI), previously known as IRTI, is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of 57 Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide.

