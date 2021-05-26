IRC is concerned about the continued risks in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo in the aftermath of the eruption

Borry Jatta, the DRC Country Director at IRC, says, “The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is concerned about the continued risks in DRC’s Goma as earthquakes persist, destroying buildings, homes and other infrastructure and gas emissions, acidic rain and volcanic dust pose continued health risks. There have been more than 200 tremors in the past 2 days and for residents of Goma, the impact of the eruption is not behind them. The earthquakes as well as the possibility of a new eruption continue to cause alarm as the risk to their lives and homes persist. With at least 500 homes destroyed, many are sleeping outside out of fear of buildings collapsing due to cracks. Widespread fear has led more residents to flee the city, in addition to the 30,000 people who left after the eruption this weekend.Families have been separated and more than 170 children are still feared missing.”