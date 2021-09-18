IOM's First Psychosocial Counselling Master's Degree in Nigeria Aims to Benefit Victims of Conflict

“Displacement can bring several sources of stress for individuals, families and communities concerned,” she said.

The curriculum aims to help professional humanitarian workers gain knowledge on a range of psychosocial issues inhumanitarian responsesto displacement, migration and conflict-affected societies inBornoState, North-East Nigeria. Itwas developed to localize community-based mental health and psychosocial support response, while also raising awareness and building the national capacity of humanitarian actors.

IOM has also piloted similar university curriculums in Lebanon with the Lebanese University, as well as summer schools and specialized courses in psychosocial interventions. The initiatives feed into the Organization’s strategy to build capacities at state level and improve the quality of MHPSS services in every country.

“The partnership with the University of Maiduguri evolved through IOM’s emergency response, supporting the populations affected by more than a decade of prolonged conflict," saidVedharaniyamKaruppiah, Head oftheIOM Nigeria Sub-office in Maiduguri. "It is an effective exit strategy enabling government partners to move forward by investing in people capable of responding to their communities in need.”

Already 30 students have enrolled in theprogrammeand will start classes immediately. More students will be admitted next year.

“One of theprogramme’smain objectives is to identify and conceptualize the threats to personal and social wellbeing created by displacement, migration and conflict,” said Professor AbubakarMua'zu, Directorof theCentre for Peace, Diplomatic and Development Studies.

The curriculum was validated in 2019 by key government and humanitarian partners working in the field of MHPSS, as well as academics from within the University. An e-learning feature has been included to facilitate the roll-out in response to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The design, conceptualization and launch of the Master's degreeprogrammehas received funding from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA)-USAID and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Media files