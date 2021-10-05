RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

IOM Appeals for USD 21.1M to Provide Shelter for Internally Displaced in Northern Ethiopia

Authors:

APO Importer

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and aid partners are appealing for USD 21.1 million to provide new shelters and homes for more than 1.8 million extremely vulnerable Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in camps in communities and villages across Ethiopia’s Tigray, Somali and Amhara regions.

International Organization for Migration (IOM)
International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Since conflict between Ethiopian government forces and troops in Tigray broke out in November 2020, more than 233,900 people have been supported in 53 displacement sites, most of which are schools. Some are sleeping out in the open. The resources to keep the displacement sites going, where IDPs are provided with necessities such as food and emergency health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance, are running out.

Recommended articles

Funding is needed to build communal living quarters/spaces, toilets, showers, and kitchens, among other necessities. It will also be used to upgrade and maintain existing facilities, which fall well short of meeting the needs of the displaced. The funds will also be used for site planning to help create more organized and safe living conditions. New sites for shelter, and the construction of new homes are also a part of the plan.

The shelter appeal is being led by IOM in Ethiopia, the national co-lead with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, responsible for managing and coordinating over 1,500 displacement sites nationally, and 300 sites in the Northern region, under the (CCCM). A CCCM cluster was established in the Tigray region to respond to the massive increase in conflict-displaced persons.

“The ongoing conflict in Northern Ethiopia is affecting the ability of IDPs to return home and may result in a situation of protracted displacement," said Rafael Abis, Coordinator of the CCCM Cluster in Ethiopia. "The plan to try and reopen the schools where IDPs are currently sheltering will require additional resources for them to be relocated to new locations, while making sure they still get much-needed assistance.

In July, IOM for nearly USD 70 million to meet the needs of IDPs in the region of which USD 31.7 million has been received to date. IOM has received USD 3.8 million of USD 4 million requested for CCCM work, while the Cluster needs an extra USD 21.1 million for the remainder of 2021. “A well-coordinated and planned shelter response is critical to help prevent displaced populations from seeking shelter in unacceptable conditions that further aggravate their vulnerabilities and protection risks,” said Stiofainin Nic Íomhaird, CCCM Programme Manager for IOM Ethiopia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Media files

International Organization for Migration (IOM)
International Organization for Migration (IOM) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

New IOM Toolkit Offers Key Advice on Migrant Centres

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies mark "World Heart Day 2021" by training future cardiovascular preventive experts in Africa

Merck Foundation

WHO and partners call for urgent action on meningitis

WHO Regional Office for Africa