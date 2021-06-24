Introducing Team Qhubeka NextHash

The multi-year agreement shows an alignment of our respective core values; for NextHash it is about people, relationships and reputation and for Team Qhubeka we are about people, purpose and performance.

NextHash is a global entity comprised of several units that combine the traditional financial industry with brand new digital class assets, by harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

NextHash aim to make the digital, crypto and financial world accessible to all perfectly aligns with our team’s mission to provide a platform and an opportunity to those in need everywhere.

The current rapid evolution of the digital financial industry is extremely exciting. As a team that has always embraced the power & potential of technology, we are delighted to begin this journey with NextHash. Together we look forward to creating a market place for cycling in the digital medium based on shared value.

Douglas Ryder, Team Principal I am incredibly happy to welcome NextHash, our official cryptocurrency and blockchain partner, into our family of partnerships and into our team name for the remainder of 2021.

The whole sports industry is moving towards a digital universe and this long term partnership will help us innovate and develop new and interactive approaches to engage with our fans.

We look forward to being ahead of the curve with the latest technologies to offer our fan community new experiences.

Ana Bencic, CEO NextHash NextHash is delighted to be partnering with Team Qhubeka to create ‘Team Qhubeka NextHash’ – competing at the highest level of professional cycling, the UCI WorldTour.

As well as being a world class cycling team, Team Qhubeka NextHash has at its heart a social purpose that chimes perfectly with our own business. Using technology to enable communities is central to our mission at NextHash - we believe in making the digital, crypto and financial world accessible to all, across geographic and social boundaries.

NextHash will work hand in hand with Team Qhubeka to socially and environmentally responsibly bring our products and services to a huge new audience through this amazing global sport and team.

I look forward to our teams working together to build future successes, on and off the road, and take this opportunity to wish our riders every success at the 2021 Tour de France.

About NextHash: NextHash brings a new class of digital assets and securities to the financial industry, utilising the power of blockchain technology. Operating several brands, NextHash has built a state-of-the-art platform for easy access crypto trading to users, investors, clients and newcomers to the digital world of security tokens.

The NextHash Group has established a global presence - with offices in Europe, North America and Asia - to secure financial licenses in key jurisdictions, and compliance with the latest directives to address worldwide financial markets.

About Team Qhubeka NextHash: Team Qhubeka NextHashis a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka NextHashbecame the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka : Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

