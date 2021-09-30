RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Internet Society Foundation announces innovation grants to address connectivity gap

The Internet Society Foundation ( www.ISOCFoundation.org ) has launched a new grant program to advance Internet access and connectivity around the world. Known as the BOLT program, these grants aim to support teams of creatives, technologists, researchers, and social/cultural workers to develop solutions to Internet connectivity, particularly among communities where current technologies are unavailable or inaccessible. US$200,000 grants will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to 12 months.

“Almost half of the world’s population lacks access to the Internet,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “Through these grants, we aim to bolster the development of imaginative, relevant, and sustainable solutions that will promote greater Internet access and connectivity for communities around the world, supporting our vision of an Internet for Everyone”.

The BOLT program builds on the Internet Society Foundation’s commitment to support innovative solutions to Internet connectivity, such as project in Costa Rica ( https://bit.ly/3D30nRt ) that is providing Internet connectivity in underserved communities through the use of anInternet Backpack ( https://bit.ly/3CPRDho ).

BOLT is open for applications ( https://bit.ly/3kTpr6W ) between 27 September and 29 October and the grantees will be announced in November. Applying teams must ensure that their lead organization is a legally registered 501(c)(3) or equivalent.

More information on grant details and the application process can be found at: https://bit.ly/3AXbqL5 .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Internet Society Foundation.

For more information, please contact Mabel Gunda at gunda@isocfoundation.org

About The Internet Society Foundation: The Internet Society Foundationwas established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundationchampions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world’s evolving challenges. Focusing in five program areas ( https://bit.ly/3CXWjSh ), the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

