RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

International Match Calendar - New consultation phase

Authors:

APO Importer

FIFA ( www.FIFA.com ) has reached out to its member associations and other stakeholders (representatives of the players, clubs, leagues, confederations) marking the beginning of a new phase of consultation around the International Match Calendar for women and men, set to expire at the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively.

FIFA
FIFA

There is a broad consensus within the game that the International Match Calendar should be reformed and improved.

Recommended articles

Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

On 15 September 2021, FIFA also invited its member associations to a first online summit on 30 September 2021. This is one of several opportunities to establish a constructive and open debate, at a global and regional level, over the coming months and FIFA is looking forward to it.

As this is a football project, in which the global interests of football should come first, this process started with players and coaches from all over the world. Technical Advisory Groups (TAGs) have been established under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis. The debate will also involve fans from around the globe.

FIFA is committed to being a forum for meaningful debate by engaging with a wide range of stakeholders including fans and looks forward to discussions on the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world, at all levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

Follow us: Twitter:https://bit.ly/2XKTYLv Facebook:https://bit.ly/3CtjB2m YouTube:https://bit.ly/2XFkJ45

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

BBNaija's Lucy spoils herself with a Lexus car

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel wins Head Of House games

'Marriage is not an upgrade' - Kaffy

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)